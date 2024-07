Analýza současného stavu nakládání se stavebními a demoličními odpady

English Synopsis

Analysis of the Current State of Construction and Demolition Waste Management and Possibilities for Further Development of Its Use

The paper deals with the analysis of mineral construction and demolition waste management in the Czech Republic between 2007 and 2022. The analysis is based on data from the Czech Environmental Information Agency. It has been shown that the production of recycled mineral construction and demolition waste has quadrupled in this period and that the share of recycled mineral construction waste in the market of mineral materials for the construction industry is around 15%.