Cirkulární ekonomika v oblasti stavebnictví a udržitelnost budov

Konference CONSTRUCTION PRODUCTS – FIT FOR THE FUTURE

29.12.2020
Ministerstvo průmyslu a obchodu ČR

Stavební výrobky i samotné stavebnictví hrají významnou roli pro dosažení cílů evropské dohody „Green deal“, Renovační vlny nebo Akčního plánu cirkulární ekonomiky. Tento fakt musí být rovněž vzat v úvahu při revizi nařízení CPR.

Německo v rámci svého předsednictví uspořádalo v listopadu 2020 konferenci ke stavebním výrobkům a budoucnosti evropského nařízení o stavebních výrobcích.

Jedním z největších přínosů evropské integrace je jednotný trh a volný pohyb zboží. Díky harmonizaci mohou výrobci z členských států dodávat bez problémů své zboží prakticky po celé Evropě. Právním základem harmonizace pro stavební výrobky je nařízení Evropského parlamentu a Rady č. 305/2011, kterým se stanoví harmonizované podmínky pro uvádění stavebních výrobků na trh a kterým se zrušuje směrnice rady 89/106/EHS, (Construction Products Regulation, CPR). Pro zajištění budoucnosti vnitřního trhu se stavebními výrobky a pro zajištění bezpečnosti staveb je třeba rychle vyřešit existující nedostatky tohoto nařízení a standstill harmonizovaných technických norem.

Téma: Cirkulární ekonomika

“Construction product information – the basis for circularity and sustainability of buildings”


  • Prof. Dr. Thomas Lützkendorf, “Sustainability assessment of construction works and consequences for environmental product information” (00:02:56)
  • Dr. Ingrid Vogler, “From product information to sustainable buildings: What do energy efficiency, life cycle analysis and sustainability certificates do in practice?” (00:22:49)
  • Heikki Väänänen, „CPR and environmental sustainability“ (00:39:49)
  • Christian Donath, „The future of exchanging digital construction product data“ (01:01:41)
  • Martin Car, “Recycling of construction materials in the construction sector” (01:16:59)
  • Prof. Victor Ferreira, “Circularity and Sustainability of Products and Buildings: Portugal and the Habitat Cluster contribution” (01:31:00)
  • Celine Carré, “Circularity in Construction – Drivers, Routes and next steps” (01:42:50)
  • Lothar Fehn-Krestas, Director, Federal Ministry of the Interior, Building and for Community, Germany (02:01:30)

Téma Zdravé a nemocné budovy

“From sick to healthy buildings: Way forward with emissions into indoor air under the CPR”


  • Dr. Joseph Allen, Associate Professor of Exposure Assessment Science, Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health, USA (00:04:55)
  • François Maupetit, “Harmonization effort and results for VOC evaluation under the CPF” (00:26:01),
    presentation in pdf
  • Guy Verrue, Chairman, CEN/TC 134 – Resilient, textile and laminate floor coverings (00:36:34)
  • Dr. Josefina Lindblom, “Level(s) European framework for sustainable buildings” (00:41:42),
    presentation in pdf
  • Dr. Arja Valtanen, Product Manager, Building Information Foundation, Finland (00:53:34)
  • Dr. Anna Braune, “VOCs in the DGNB certification system” (01:02:20),
    presentation in pdf

Téma Evropská zelená dohoda a její dopad na odvětví stavebnictví

"The European Green Deal and its impact on the construction and building sector"


  • Dr. Florika Fink-Hooijer, Director-General, European Commission DG ENV (00:02:50)
  • Anders Lendager, Architect MAA, founder and CEO, Lendager Group (00:11:30)
  • Ferdi Licher, Director of Building and Energy, Ministry of the Interior and Kingdom Relations, The Netherlands (00:22:35)
  • Sorcha Edwards, Secretary General, Housing Europe (00:32:32)
  • Carl Bäckstrand, Member of the Executive Board, Architects‘ Council of Europe (ACE) (00:40:32)
  • Bernard Gilmont, Director Engineered Products, European Aluminium (00:46:14)
  • State Secretary Anne Katrin Bohle, Federal Ministry of the Interior, Building and Community, Germany (05:23:38)
 
 