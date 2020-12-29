Cirkulární ekonomika v oblasti stavebnictví a udržitelnost budov
Konference CONSTRUCTION PRODUCTS – FIT FOR THE FUTURE
Stavební výrobky i samotné stavebnictví hrají významnou roli pro dosažení cílů evropské dohody „Green deal“, Renovační vlny nebo Akčního plánu cirkulární ekonomiky. Tento fakt musí být rovněž vzat v úvahu při revizi nařízení CPR.
Německo v rámci svého předsednictví uspořádalo v listopadu 2020 konferenci ke stavebním výrobkům a budoucnosti evropského nařízení o stavebních výrobcích.
Jedním z největších přínosů evropské integrace je jednotný trh a volný pohyb zboží. Díky harmonizaci mohou výrobci z členských států dodávat bez problémů své zboží prakticky po celé Evropě. Právním základem harmonizace pro stavební výrobky je nařízení Evropského parlamentu a Rady č. 305/2011, kterým se stanoví harmonizované podmínky pro uvádění stavebních výrobků na trh a kterým se zrušuje směrnice rady 89/106/EHS, (Construction Products Regulation, CPR). Pro zajištění budoucnosti vnitřního trhu se stavebními výrobky a pro zajištění bezpečnosti staveb je třeba rychle vyřešit existující nedostatky tohoto nařízení a standstill harmonizovaných technických norem.
Téma: Cirkulární ekonomika
“Construction product information – the basis for circularity and sustainability of buildings”
- Prof. Dr. Thomas Lützkendorf, “Sustainability assessment of construction works and consequences for environmental product information” (00:02:56)
- Dr. Ingrid Vogler, “From product information to sustainable buildings: What do energy efficiency, life cycle analysis and sustainability certificates do in practice?” (00:22:49)
- Heikki Väänänen, „CPR and environmental sustainability“ (00:39:49)
- Christian Donath, „The future of exchanging digital construction product data“ (01:01:41)
- Martin Car, “Recycling of construction materials in the construction sector” (01:16:59)
- Prof. Victor Ferreira, “Circularity and Sustainability of Products and Buildings: Portugal and the Habitat Cluster contribution” (01:31:00)
- Celine Carré, “Circularity in Construction – Drivers, Routes and next steps” (01:42:50)
- Lothar Fehn-Krestas, Director, Federal Ministry of the Interior, Building and for Community, Germany (02:01:30)
Téma Zdravé a nemocné budovy
“From sick to healthy buildings: Way forward with emissions into indoor air under the CPR”
- Dr. Joseph Allen, Associate Professor of Exposure Assessment Science, Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health, USA (00:04:55)
- François Maupetit, “Harmonization effort and results for VOC evaluation under the CPF” (00:26:01),
presentation in pdf
- Guy Verrue, Chairman, CEN/TC 134 – Resilient, textile and laminate floor coverings (00:36:34)
- Dr. Josefina Lindblom, “Level(s) European framework for sustainable buildings” (00:41:42),
presentation in pdf
- Dr. Arja Valtanen, Product Manager, Building Information Foundation, Finland (00:53:34)
- Dr. Anna Braune, “VOCs in the DGNB certification system” (01:02:20),
presentation in pdf
Téma Evropská zelená dohoda a její dopad na odvětví stavebnictví
"The European Green Deal and its impact on the construction and building sector"
- Dr. Florika Fink-Hooijer, Director-General, European Commission DG ENV (00:02:50)
- Anders Lendager, Architect MAA, founder and CEO, Lendager Group (00:11:30)
- Ferdi Licher, Director of Building and Energy, Ministry of the Interior and Kingdom Relations, The Netherlands (00:22:35)
- Sorcha Edwards, Secretary General, Housing Europe (00:32:32)
- Carl Bäckstrand, Member of the Executive Board, Architects‘ Council of Europe (ACE) (00:40:32)
- Bernard Gilmont, Director Engineered Products, European Aluminium (00:46:14)
- State Secretary Anne Katrin Bohle, Federal Ministry of the Interior, Building and Community, Germany (05:23:38)