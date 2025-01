Česká účast na IAE EBC Annex 82 a výsledky simulační analýzy flexibility budov

English Synopsis

Czech Participation at IAE EBC Annex 82 Common Exercise #2: Results of Building Flexibility Simulation Analysis

This article presents a simulation analysis conducted at the Institute of Environmental Engineering at CTU, as part of the international exercise IEA EBC Annex 82. The aim of the joint exercise, which involved more than ten international research teams from different sectors, was to test and compare different approaches towards achieving energy flexibility in buildings on the basis of a unified exercise assignment. The Czech team based its study on a comprehensive simulation of the energy behaviour of buildings, including a detailed numerical model of the heating, hot water preparation, cooling and ventilation systems. The model was used to study the building potential for providing energy flexibility and future responsibilities of building operators in the context of smart energy grids.