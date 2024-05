Nepropásněte Fórum o Flexibilitě Energie: Pokročilá řešení pro správu budov a komunit

English Synopsis

Join us at the Energy Flexibility Forum hosted by the Czech Technical University in Prague on May 15th, 2024. This forum brings together international experts to explore practical solutions for smart building energy management. Gain insights from leading researchers and industry professionals on energy cost reduction, renewable energy utilization, and grid stability enhancement through building energy flexibility. Don't miss this opportunity to drive sustainable energy solutions forward. Register now. The Energy Flexibility Forum, hosted by the Czech Technical University in Prague (CTU), is set to provide actionable insights into smart building energy management. Taking place on May 15th, 2024, at the Center of Architecture and Metropolitan Planning in Karlovo Náměstí, Prague, this forum aims to tackle pressing questions around energy cost reduction, renewable energy utilization, and grid stability enhancement through the flexibility of building energy.